Beck Bode LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LH opened at $209.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $241.83. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.