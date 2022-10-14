Beck Bode LLC Buys 4,097 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 41.4% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 200,354 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

