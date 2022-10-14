Beck Bode LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.