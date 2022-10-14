Beck Bode LLC Has $202,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.