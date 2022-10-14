Beck Bode LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $752.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

