Beck Bode LLC Invests $801,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.