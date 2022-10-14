Beck Bode LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Zoetis by 191.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

