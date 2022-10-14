Beck Bode LLC Takes $416,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

