Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $144.34 million and $1.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.67 or 0.06766553 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00082354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00061672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.04862077 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,503,317.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

