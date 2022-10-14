Berenberg Bank Cuts Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target to GBX 280

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.59) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.74) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 759.50 ($9.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.72 million and a PE ratio of 1,132.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). Also, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.62 ($12,029.51).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Featured Stories

