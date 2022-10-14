Berenberg Bank Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target to GBX 100

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TUIFY remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Thursday. TUI has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

