Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Target Price to GBX 240

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIHRF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

