Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Target Price to GBX 240

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tharisa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIHRF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.
About Tharisa
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tharisa (TIHRF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.