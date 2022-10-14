Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $29.48 on Monday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

