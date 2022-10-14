Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 221,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

