Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,512 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 387.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after buying an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,301. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

