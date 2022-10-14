BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

