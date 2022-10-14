Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 2,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

