Biglari (NYSE:BH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Biglari Stock Performance
Shares of Biglari stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $286.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.72.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.