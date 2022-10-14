Biglari (NYSE:BH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $286.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.72.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.37 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 519.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

Further Reading

