Binance USD 1-Day Volume Tops $8.16 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.63 billion and approximately $8.16 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.97 or 0.27719340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Binance USD has a current supply of 21,628,100,610.95. The last known price of Binance USD is 1.00032853 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5267 active market(s) with $9,064,992,716.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/busd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.