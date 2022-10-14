Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion and $8.08 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,628,100,611 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

