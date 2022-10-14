Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,310 ($40.00) and last traded at GBX 3,325 ($40.18). Approximately 2,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($40.48).

Bioventix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,350.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,438.59. The stock has a market cap of £172.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2,621.43.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

