BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 196,800 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.62. 24,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Get BioVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I decreased their target price on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.