Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$18.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.97 on Friday, reaching C$10.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

