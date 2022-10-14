Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the September 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.3 days.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

