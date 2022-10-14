Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.57. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$311.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

