Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.86

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 51013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

