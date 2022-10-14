Bitcicoin (BITCI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.
Bitcicoin Profile
BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
