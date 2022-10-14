BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.04 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008988 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

