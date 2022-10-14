BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 4,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

