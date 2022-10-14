BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

