BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading 5.1% Higher

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 7,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

