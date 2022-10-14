Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $87.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKH. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Black Hills Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BKH traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,505. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Black Hills by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

