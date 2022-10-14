Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSM. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 1,169,479 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,561,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.