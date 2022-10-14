BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Up 6.6 %

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.46.

BLK opened at $566.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $648.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

