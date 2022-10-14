BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
Featured Stories
