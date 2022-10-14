BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 40.2% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

