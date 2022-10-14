BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $666.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $716.00 to $666.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.15.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $566.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.88. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

