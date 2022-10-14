Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) were down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 10,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,256,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,965 shares of company stock worth $334,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.