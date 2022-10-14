Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

BMAQW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

