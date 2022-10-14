Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,604. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.