Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,740 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

