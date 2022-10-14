Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,639,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.