Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 18,163 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 1,006,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

