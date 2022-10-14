Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $12.85 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $241.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

