Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $12.85 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $241.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
