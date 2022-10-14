BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$149.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.89.

Shares of TSE X traded down C$1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,753. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$139.90.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.39 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

