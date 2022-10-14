BMO Capital Markets Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$149.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.89.
TMX Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE X traded down C$1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$128.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,753. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$139.90.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
