Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.75.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Down 4.2 %

BCC traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,188. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.