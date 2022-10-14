Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCC opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

