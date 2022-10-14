Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,341. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

