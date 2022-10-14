Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonso Electronics International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,341. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.48.
About Bonso Electronics International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonso Electronics International (BNSO)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.