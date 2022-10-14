Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BXP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

BXP stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

