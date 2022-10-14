Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 983 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.85. 60,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.01.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

